Petition Calls on U Penn to Move Graduation Ceremony Planned on Shavuot

JNS.org – More than 1,300 students and alumni of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia have signed a petition urging the school to move the date of this year’s commencement ceremony, as it conflicts with the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

The petition began shortly after the university announced its decision last week to hold a partially in-person commencement at Franklin Field on May 17. Shavuot begins this year after sundown on Sunday, May 16, and lasts through the evening of Tuesday, May 18.

According to Hillel International, as much as 17 percent of the university’s undergraduate population is Jewish. An active Chabad House at Penn also serves students in a city that ranks among the 10 highest metropolitan-area Jewish populations in the United States.

In an op-ed published by the school’s student-run publication, The Daily Pennsylvanian, senior Yoni Gutenmacher wrote that “after four years of coursework, exams, student activities, campus life and Penn traditions, all students should be granted a commencement that is accessible, equitable, and fair.”

