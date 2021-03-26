Tech App Clubhouse Hosts Virtual Passover Seder With Jewish Celebrity Guests and Blockchain Afikoman

The invitation-only social media platform Clubhouse will host a star-studded Passover seder on Sunday night.

“Night of 1,000 Jewish Stars” will take place in the Hot on the Mic Club on Clubhouse and will be jointly aired on Buzzfeed Tasty‘s YouTube channel.

The event will be co-hosted by Hot on the Mic’s Leah Lamarr and media personality Nicole Behnam, with Sinai Temple’s Rabbi David Wolpe and Rabbi Sandra Lawson officiating. The program will benefit the non-profit organization Value Culture and raise funds for COVID-19 relief, anti-hate, food security, and mental health awareness.

Jewish actors, comedians, cookbook authors, musicians, social media influencers, Holocaust survivors, philanthropists, and others will join the program. Special guests will include Jeff Garlin, Tiffany Haddish, Jake Cohen, Chloe Fineman, Mayim Bialik, Michael Rappaport, Noa Tishby, Kosha Dillz, and the Black Jewish Alliance.

The night will also include a “21st century blockchain experience” that uses a collectible, digital token created for the event, to represent the afikomen portion of matzah that is traditionally hidden on Passover. The artwork will be auctioned off during the seder, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Value Culture, while guests will have to find another that will be hidden in the Clubhouse audience.