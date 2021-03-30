Tuesday, March 30th | 17 Nisan 5781

Germany to Draft Law Expanding Citizenship to Descendants of Nazi Victims

Archaeologists Discover First Evidence Medieval Jews in Britain Kept Kosher

Iran Rejects Ending 20% Enrichment Before US Lifts Sanctions: State TV

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Highly Effective After First Shot in Real-World Use

Traffic in Suez Canal Resumes After Stranded Ship Refloated

Saudi Crown Prince Discusses Green Initiative with Arab Leaders

Israel’s President to Pick Candidate Next Week to Try to Form a Government

Sudan and Rebel Group Sign Agreement on Separation of Religion and State

Turkish Women Protest Over Erdogan’s Decision to Exit Domestic Violence Treaty

March 30, 2021 8:45 am
Germany to Draft Law Expanding Citizenship to Descendants of Nazi Victims

The Reichstag building in Berlin, where the Bundestag meets. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The German government on Wednesday agreed to draft a law that would allow more descendants of those persecuted by Nazis to reclaim German citizenship.

The government said the new law would be a change to rules adopted in 2019, which were supposed to give descendants of Nazi victims more opportunities to acquire citizenship.

“This is not just about putting things right, it is about apologizing in profound shame,” said Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. “It is a huge fortune for our country if people want to become German, despite the fact that we took everything from their ancestors.”

Some descendants of Nazi victims have been denied citizenship because their ancestors fled Germany and changed citizenship before Nazi Germany revoked theirs, according to Deutsche Welle. Others were denied German citizenship because they were born before April 1, 1953, to a German mother but a non-German father.

March 30, 2021 8:42 am
Archaeologists Discover First Evidence Medieval Jews in Britain Kept Kosher

JNS.org - Archaeologists have discovered the first evidence that Jews living in England in the 12th and 13th centuries observed...

