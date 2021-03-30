Israel Releases Revamped 2021 Eurovision Entry
by Israel Hayom / JNS.org
JNS.org – Singer Eden Alene will represent Israel at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her song, “Set Me Free.”
A new video featuring a revamped version of the song was released on Friday.
Alene was scheduled to represent Israel at the contest in 2020 with “Feker Libi,” a song written, among others, by famous Israeli singer Idan Raichel, in English, Hebrew, Amharic and Arabic.
The competition was canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
