Over 525 Mayors Join Initiative With Top US Jewish Group to Fight Antisemitism

Over 525 mayors from across the United States have signed on to a joint national effort with a top US Jewish organization to fight antisemitism.

The Mayors United Against Antisemitism initiative, spearheaded by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the US Conference of Mayors (USCM), calls for condemnation of antisemitism; support for national, state, and local efforts to fight antisemitism; rejecting the claim that Israel is the reason for antisemitic acts; recognizing the need for vigilance against antisemitism and hate crimes; and affirming a climate of mutual understanding and respect.

“In a world of global communications, where antisemitic ideas spread rapidly, a concerted and principled response is required to raise awareness, to educate, and to ensure decency prevails,” said Mayors United Against Antisemitism in a statement. “As mayors and municipal leaders, we have a unique responsibility to speak out against the growing menace of antisemitism.”

Among the mayors who have signed on are Bill de Blasio of New York City, Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Lori E. Lightfoot of Chicago, Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia, and Francis X. Suarez of Miami.

The president of the USCM, Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville, said, “The US Conference of Mayors has always called on mayors to speak out against hate crimes wherever and whenever they occur — in our nation and in our own cities.”

“By signing this statement, more than 525 mayors registered their opposition to the dramatic increase in antisemitism we have experienced in our country and pledged to work together to reverse it,” he said.

Several mayors of cities that have been the cite of deadly antisemitic attacks in recent years — including Pittsburgh’s William Peduto, Jersey City’s Steve Fulop and Steve Vaus of Poway, California — were also among those who have the effort.

David Harris, CEO of the AJC, commented, “Antisemitism is a growing societal menace, it comes from multiple sources, and mayors are uniquely positioned to lead their cities in taking concerted steps to fight it.”