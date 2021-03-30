Tuesday, March 30th | 17 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Vandals Deface Monument to Holocaust Victims With Nazi Symbols in Polish City of Częstochowa

University of Minnesota Students Vote to Adopt Leading Definition of Antisemitism After Contentious Debate

IDF’s Point Man on Iran Says Israel ‘Definitely’ Has Capacity to Destroy Nuclear Program, Biden Administration ‘Keeping Its Promises’ So Far

Over 525 Mayors Join Initiative With Top US Jewish Group to Fight Antisemitism

US Announces More Than $596 Million in New Humanitarian Aid for Syria Crisis: Blinken

Yet Another Attempt to Sanitize Anti-Zionism

The Iran-China Deal Is Cause for Israeli Concern

Israel Warns of Iranian Terrorist Threats Abroad After Lifting COVID-19 Air Travel Restrictions

Ignore Jonathan Pollard’s Terrible Advice

Why is Biden Indifferent to a UN Celebration of Antisemitism?

March 30, 2021 1:58 pm
0

US Announces More Than $596 Million in New Humanitarian Aid for Syria Crisis: Blinken

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for administration of US President Joe Biden in the Ben Franklin room at the State Department in Washington, US March 3, 2021. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

The United States will provide more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid to respond to the Syrian crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

The assistance is designed to help many of the estimated 13.4 million Syrians inside Syria, as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, Blinken said in a statement.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced the aid during an international conference on supporting Syria, he said.

Thomas-Greenfield urged the international community to allow unhindered humanitarian access to all Syrians, including through cross-border aid. The U.N. Security Council in January 2020 allowed a six-year-long cross-border aid operation to continue from two places in Turkey, but dropped crossing points from Iraq and Jordan due to opposition by Russia and China.

Related coverage

March 30, 2021 12:22 pm
0

New COVID Strain Detected in Israel; Pfizer Vaccine Purchase Bid Delayed

A new coronavirus strain has been identified in Israel, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, used...

Blinken said the re-authorization and expansion of the cross-border mandate in July is a US priority.

“The Syrian people have faced innumerable atrocities, including Assad regime and Russian airstrikes, forced disappearances, ISIS brutality, and chemical weapons attacks,” Blinken said.

“Furthermore, systemic corruption and economic mismanagement at the hands of the Assad regime have exacerbated the dire humanitarian crisis, which has been further compounded by the challenge of COVID-19.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.