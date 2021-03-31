Wednesday, March 31st | 18 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

2021 Israeli Elections: Extremists Became Stronger — and There’s Still No Alternative to Netanyahu

Why You Should Be Highly Alarmed by — and Yet Totally Ignore — the Jerusalem Declaration of Antisemitism

Israel and Bahrain Sign $3 Million ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Deal to Share Knowledge on Water Technology

Change of Command Brings Focus to IDF’s Gaza Defense Plans

Natalie Portman Shares Literary Favorites by Israeli, Jewish Authors in Elle Magazine Questionnaire

A Call to Action Against Oberlin’s ‘Professor of Peace’

The Most Unlikely Passover Seder

PA Financial Support for Terrorism Circumvents US and Israeli Law

Iran-Linked Armed Groups Run Massive Customs-Evasion Ring on Iraq’s Border: Report

German Armed Forces Seeking Rabbis to Provide Pastoral Care for Jewish Servicemen and Women

March 31, 2021 11:56 am
0

German Armed Forces Seeking Rabbis to Provide Pastoral Care for Jewish Servicemen and Women

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A medical unit of the German Bundeswehr is seen at Stuttgart Airport. Photo: DPA/Picture Alliance/Reuters.

The German military has advertised positions for two rabbis to minister to the 300 Jews currently serving in the federal armed forces, or Bundeswehr.

The two rabbinical positions — one for an Orthodox rabbi and one for a non-Orthodox rabbi — will eventually be extended to as many as 10 in total, under the control of a Berlin-based military rabbinate.

A job announcement on the website of the Central Council of Jews in Germany stated that the main role for the rabbi would be providing “pastoral care to servicemen and women and their families.”

Duties include teaching “shiurim” — classes on Jewish studies — and “ensuring observance of the mitzvot, by conducting regular
services and organizing kosher meals among other activities.” Applicants are required to hold both German citizenship and an advanced university degree.

Related coverage

March 31, 2021 10:33 am
0

US Open to Discussing Wider Nuclear Deal Road Map if Iran Wishes

Efforts to sketch out initial US and Iranian steps to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and...

The forthcoming appointment of the rabbis is the concrete result of a Dec. 2019 treaty signed by German Defense Minister Annagret Kramp-Karrenbauer and the Central Council to provide Jewish military pastoral care in the Bundeswehr. At the time, Kramp-Karrenbauer declared herself “humble and grateful” that such an agreement — reached 75 years after the defeat of the Nazi regime — was “possible and real” given the historical background of Nazi crimes against the Jewish people.

During World War I, military rabbis were appointed to care for the more than 100,000 Jews who served in the Kaiser’s army. Current estimates are that 300 Jews serve in the Bundeswehr, out of a total force of 180,000 servicemen and women.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.