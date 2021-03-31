Wednesday, March 31st | 18 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

2021 Israeli Elections: Extremists Became Stronger — and There’s Still No Alternative to Netanyahu

Why You Should Be Highly Alarmed by — and Yet Totally Ignore — the Jerusalem Declaration of Antisemitism

Israel and Bahrain Sign $3 Million ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Deal to Share Knowledge on Water Technology

Change of Command Brings Focus to IDF’s Gaza Defense Plans

Natalie Portman Shares Literary Favorites by Israeli, Jewish Authors in Elle Magazine Questionnaire

A Call to Action Against Oberlin’s ‘Professor of Peace’

The Most Unlikely Passover Seder

PA Financial Support for Terrorism Circumvents US and Israeli Law

Iran-Linked Armed Groups Run Massive Customs-Evasion Ring on Iraq’s Border: Report

German Armed Forces Seeking Rabbis to Provide Pastoral Care for Jewish Servicemen and Women

March 31, 2021 1:18 pm
0

Israel and Bahrain Sign $3 Million ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Deal to Share Knowledge on Water Technology

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road, in Netanya, Israel, Sept. 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

Israel’s state-owned water company Mekorot has inked a $3 million deal to provide Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) with consulting services on water projects and to share knowledge on technologies, in what marks the first “significant” agreement between the Jewish state and the Gulf emirate since the Abraham Accords.

The agreement comes after Bahrain and United Arab Emirates agreed to formalize their diplomatic ties with Israel with the support of the US in October last year. The Jewish state has struck similar deals with Sudan and Morocco in recent months.

“This is a historic and first-of-its-kind agreement between Mekorot and an Arab state,” Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz stated. “The four countries that signed peace agreements with us within the framework of the ‘Abraham Accords’ suffer from water shortages like us, and therefore the innovative solutions of Mekorot and other Israeli technology companies in the field of water can be a broad cushion for cooperation between the parties and strengthen ties between us.”

As part of the deal with Bahrain’s water authority, Israel’s Mekorot will provide consulting, planning and support services to Bahrain in a number of areas, including seawater and brackish water desalination, automatic control systems for water stations and water resources management, as well as help upgrade the country’s water resources.

Related coverage

March 31, 2021 10:32 am
0

Graffiti or Homage? Hi-Tech Imaging Sheds Light on Holy Sepulchre Wall Crosses

Crosses etched in mysterious abundance across the walls of Christianity's most sacred church were long assumed to be graffiti, but...

Outside of Israel, Mekorot provides consulting services in water projects in India, South America, Mexico and Cyprus.

Israel has over the years built a well-known industry and developed technologies in fields like wastewater reuse, water security and desalination. Mekorot has developed a management system to integrate all types of water in a single system: desalinated water, well water, surface water, brackish water, treated wastewater, and floodwater.

Mekorot supplies more than 1.5 billion cubic meters of water annually to homes, farms, and factories. The government company has had to maintain the stability of the country’s water economy even during periods of prolonged extreme drought.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.