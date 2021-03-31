Ra’am Official: We Will Support a Netanyahu Coalition ‘From Outside’

JNS.org – MK Mansour Abbas’ Ra’am Party has decided in principle to back a coalition under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while remaining outside it, a senior party official told Israel Hayom.

According to the official, the decision to provide “outside” support for a coalition led by the prime minister does not necessarily mean that Ra’am will recommend to President Reuven Rivlin that he tap Netanyahu to form the next government. The official added that the decision to support a Netanyahu-led coalition could change if Ra’am’s demands were not met.

The official explained that Ra’am would insist that leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party Itamar Ben-Gvir not be given any operative role or any high-ranking ministerial portfolio in the new government, and that significantly larger budgets are allocated to fight crime in the Arab sector. The party also plans to discuss the cancellation of or major changes to the Nation-State Law.

According to the official, the party decided to support a coalition led by Netanyahu for a few reasons.

