US State Department Human Rights Report Returns to Using ‘Occupied’ Territories

JNS.org – The Biden administration returned to using the term “occupied” when referring to the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and eastern Jerusalem in its annual human-rights report issued by the US State Department.

Under the Trump administration, the State Department dropped the term “occupied” when referring to these territories and removed the Golan Heights from the 2018 and 2019 reports after the United States recognized Israeli sovereignty there.

That section of the report covers Israel “within the 1949 Armistice Agreement line, as well as Golan Heights and East Jerusalem territories that Israel occupied during the June 1967 war and where it later extended its domestic law, jurisdiction and administration.”

The language, however, “is not meant to convey a position on any final-status issues to be negotiated between the parties to the conflict, including the specific boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, or the borders between Israel and any future Palestinian state.”

Related coverage Dolls Hanged Outside Swedish Synagogue During Passover Investigated as Hate Crime JNS.org - Police in Norrkoping, Sweden, are investigating after someone left a hate-filled message and a group of dolls hanging...