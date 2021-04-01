Biden Administration to Allocate $90 Million in Aid to Palestinians

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that in general, the United States supports the restoration of aid to the Palestinians.
“We continue to believe that American support for the Palestinian people, including financial support, is consistent with our values. It is consistent with our interests. Of course, it is consistent with the interests of the Palestinian people. It’s also consistent with the interests of our partner, Israel, and we’ll have more to say on that going forward,” he told reporters.
The Trump administration cut nearly all aid to the Palestinian Authority as part of the Taylor Force Act, which prohibits US aid to the PA as long as it continues to provide support to terrorists or their families.
According to USAID’s congressional notification, much of the $75 million will go towards short-term projects aimed at rebuilding US-Palestinian relations. This includes $5.4 million to Palestinian civic groups, including possibly independent media in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as funding for the healthcare sector and the resumption of assistance to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.
Additionally, the Biden administration seeks to fund sanitation, water supply, transportation infrastructure, social services, job training for Palestinian youth, micro-loans and grants for small businesses, and disaster preparedness.
The USAID notification said that it would adhere to US law for providing the money.
Said the notice: “USAID adheres to rigorous partner anti-terrorism vetting and certification, auditing and monitoring procedures to help ensure that its assistance does not go to Hamas or other terrorist organizations.”