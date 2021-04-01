Thursday, April 1st | 19 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Combatting Antisemitism Benefits the Arab World

Remembering Alfred E. Smith and the Jews

Cornell West, Campus Politics, and BDS

Jihadis Are Becoming Turkey’s Permanent Proxy Force

The Clause That Could Scupper the Iran Nuclear Accord

Presidency of International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Passes to Greece

London Cop Who Acted as Recruiter for Illegal Nazi Organization Facing Jail Sentence

Iran Adds Advanced Machines Enriching Underground at Natanz: IAEA

Israel’s Aura Air Presents Its Air Purification Technology to 10 African Ambassadors

Breaking Week-Long Silence, Netanyahu Calls on Right-Wing Rivals to Form Next Government

April 1, 2021 9:10 am
0

Biden Administration to Allocate $90 Million in Aid to Palestinians

avatar by JNS.org

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

JNS.org – The Biden administration has allocated $90 million in aid to the Palestinians, with only a portion of the money being publicly announced, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The United States announced last week that it would give $15 million in coronavirus relief to the Palestinians. However, the Biden administration notified Congress a day later, without a public announcement, that it will allocate $75 million to the Palestinians for economic support to be used in part to regain their “trust and goodwill” following Trump administration cuts, the AP report said.

The State Department declined to comment on the report, and it remains unclear if the $75 million includes the $15 million in COVID aid.

US President Joe Biden has been outspoken in wanting to re-engage with the international community, especially European allies but also with Iran and the Palestinians, and rolling back many of former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy positions.

Related coverage

April 1, 2021 12:44 pm
0

Presidency of International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Passes to Greece

The chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance officially passed to Greece on Thursday, with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis...

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that in general, the United States supports the restoration of aid to the Palestinians.

“We continue to believe that American support for the Palestinian people, including financial support, is consistent with our values. It is consistent with our interests. Of course, it is consistent with the interests of the Palestinian people. It’s also consistent with the interests of our partner, Israel, and we’ll have more to say on that going forward,” he told reporters.

The Trump administration cut nearly all aid to the Palestinian Authority as part of the Taylor Force Act, which prohibits US aid to the PA as long as it continues to provide support to terrorists or their families.

According to USAID’s congressional notification, much of the $75 million will go towards short-term projects aimed at rebuilding US-Palestinian relations. This includes $5.4 million to Palestinian civic groups, including possibly independent media in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as funding for the healthcare sector and the resumption of assistance to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.

Additionally, the Biden administration seeks to fund sanitation, water supply, transportation infrastructure, social services, job training for Palestinian youth, micro-loans and grants for small businesses, and disaster preparedness.

The USAID notification said that it would adhere to US law for providing the money.

Said the notice: “USAID adheres to rigorous partner anti-terrorism vetting and certification, auditing and monitoring procedures to help ensure that its assistance does not go to Hamas or other terrorist organizations.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.