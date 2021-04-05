Disney Channel Replaces ‘Jerusalem’ With ‘Holy Land’ in Passover PSA

Monday, April 5th | 24 Nisan 5781

April 5, 2021 2:09 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A PSA aired by Disney Channel in honor of Passover. Photo: Provided.

Disney Channel last week ran a Passover public service announcement (PSA) that replaced the traditional Jewish phrase “Next year in Jerusalem” with “Next year in the Holy Land.”

The original phrase is often sung at the end of the Passover seder. In a clip of the segment viewed by The Algemeiner, the PSA featured young teens talking about Passover before they all said in unison, “Next year in the Holy Land.”

Some have found the change to the Jewish phrase offensive. B’nai B’rith International shared a screenshot of the segment on Twitter and said, “This is a deliberate negation of Jerusalem as the eternal Jewish capital. We call for the #disneychannel PSA to accurately depict this sacred Jewish custom related to our holiest city.”

The Zioness Movement called the change “utterly outrageous,” while Todd Richman, co-chair of Democratic Majority for Israel, said on Twitter, “@DisneyChannel for 2,000 years Jews at the Passover Seder have said ‘next year in Jerusalem!’ And now you decide to change it after a couple of thousand years? You sure about that?”

Other Twitter users also criticized the network for editing the original saying. One father tweeted, “I saw this while my daughter was watching @DisneyChannel and even though I’m not Jewish myself I knew this wasn’t right.” Another social media user said that the change was “sad because this means Disney considers erasure of Jewish history as a way of being inclusive,” adding that “this is disgusting and Disney should fix it immediately.”

Disney Channel did not immediately respond to The Algemeiner‘s request for comment.

