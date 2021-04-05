Terror-Supporting Maoist Group Engaged in Ongoing Antisemitic Vandalism Campaign in Toronto

A terrorist-inspired Maoist group is engaged in an ongoing harassment campaign against the Toronto Jewish community.

Last Wednesday, during the Passover holiday, graffiti was discovered at the entrance to a train station that attacked the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, bearing the name of the Revolutionary Student Movement (RSM).

Over the weekend, a number of other sites were defaced. A bank in a heavily Jewish neighborhood was sprayed with the graffiti “Freedom for Ahmad Sa’adat! Death to Zionism!” along with the communist hammer and sickle symbol.

Ahmad Sa’adat is a terrorist imprisoned by Israel who serves as general-secretary of the infamous terror group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is responsible for numerous murders and other atrocities against Jews and Israelis.

RSM has endorsed antisemitic vandalism and harassment for some time. Last year, a Vancouver branch of the group hailed pictures sent from “supporters” who had spray-painted “Free Palestine” outside Vancouver’s Temple Sholom, which the RSM called a “Zionist Synagogue.”

The RSM has also openly expressed support and loyalty to terrorist groups, proclaiming that it is guided by “Marxism-Leninism-Maoism-Gonzalo thought.”

While Lenin and Mao are well-known as two of the twentieth century’s most notorious mass murderers, “Gonzalo” is the more obscure Abimael Guzmán, who led the “Shining Path” Maoist terror group in Peru.

A Peruvian government-appointed commission concluded in 2003 that Shining Path had murdered over 30,000 people during its decades-long terrorist campaign.

Michael Mostyn, the CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, commented, “Sadly, Canada’s Jewish community continues to face threats from both the far-right and the far-left.”

“We are working with our partners in law enforcement, and are confident that this terrorist-admiring cell will eventually be brought to justice,” he said.

“Harassing a Jewish community’s neighborhood with hostile messages is clearly antisemitic,” Mostyn asserted. “Those who have attempted to justify attacks on Canadian Jewry, from whatever source, should hang their heads in shame.”

“Neither the left nor the right has a monopoly on antisemitism, and no excuses should ever be made for it,” he added.