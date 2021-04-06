Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Prince Hamzah ‘Accept Mediation’ to Heal Rift, Palace Says

i24 News – Jordan’s Prince Hamzah pledged his loyalty to King Abdullah II on Monday, the palace said, as a rift within the royal family that saw the prince placed under house arrest appeared to ease.

“I will remain … faithful to the legacy of my ancestors, walking on their path, loyal to their path and their message and to His Majesty,” Hamzah said in a signed letter, quoted by the palace.

“I will always be ready to help and support His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince,” he is quoted as writing.

According to another official statement, Abdullah has agreed to enter mediation with Hamzah.

Abdullah has “decided to handle the question of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite (ruling) family and entrusted it to (his uncle) Prince Hassan.”

The government in Amman has accused former crown prince Hamzah, a vocal opponent of the monarchy, of involvement in a conspiracy to destabilize the Hashemite Kingdom’s security, placing him under house arrest and detaining at least 16 others.

Hamzah, 41, said in a recording sent to the BBC Saturday that he had been ordered to stay inside his Amman place but would defy orders limiting his freedom.