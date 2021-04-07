Wednesday, April 7th | 25 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu: Israel Will Defend Itself Against ‘Existential Threat’ Regardless of Iran Nuclear Deal

More Than 350 Academics Sign Open Letter in Support of IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Israeli Envoy to UN Slams US Decision to Resume Aid to UNRWA Refugee Agency Dedicated to Palestinians

Former US Envoy to Syria: Assad Was Willing to Break With Iran and Hezbollah, Broker Israel-Lebanon Peace Treaty in Exchange for Golan Heights

British Actress Helena Bonham Carter Explores WWII Heroism of Her Grandparents in New Series

Ahead of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Survivors Share Stories of Surviving the Pandemic

Israel Keeping Close Eye on Vienna Nuclear Talks Between Iran and World Powers, Experts Say

Remembering Volkswagen’s Troubled, and Holocaust, History

Israeli CEO: ‘SPACs Are the Most Amazing Thing to Happen to the Israeli Tech Industry’

Israeli Study Finds Holocaust Survivors More Susceptible to Comorbidities Decades After Liberation

April 7, 2021 10:17 am
0

Israeli Redis Labs Valued at Over $2 Billion in Latest Funding from SoftBank, Others

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Redis Labs, a real-time cloud analytics platform firm, said on Wednesday it has raised $110 million in its Series G round from investors including SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund, valuing the firm at over $2 billion.

The latest round, with funding from new investors Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management and existing investor TCV, brings the net amount raised by Redis Labs so far to $347 million.

The company’s investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Francisco Partners, Goldman Sachs Growth, Viola Ventures and Dell Technologies Capital.

Founded in 2011 by Ofer Bengal and Yiftach Shoolman in Tel Aviv, Israel, Redis Labs’ platform helps organizations process, analyze and forecast data effectively with its in-memory database. It acts as a custodian for open source database Redis.

Related coverage

April 7, 2021 5:42 pm
0

Netanyahu: Israel Will Defend Itself Against ‘Existential Threat’ Regardless of Iran Nuclear Deal

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that a renegotiated nuclear deal between world powers and...

The Mountain View, California-based firm has more than 8,000 paying customers including MasterCard Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, Home Depot Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Redis Labs’ revenue grew by 54% over the last three years ended Jan. 3, 2021.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.