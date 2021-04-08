Thursday, April 8th | 27 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rise of Online ‘Communities of Hate’ Presents New Challenges for World Jewry, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

New York Times Touts Nation of Islam’s Self-Help Approach Following Attack on Capitol

US President Biden Leads International Tributes to Holocaust Victims and Survivors on Yom Hashoah

Jewish Groups Blast ‘Incendiary’ Remarks by Teachers Union Head Calling US Jews ‘Part of Ownership Class’ Over School Reopening Debate

‘The Only House of Remembrance of the Holocaust by Bullets’: Synagogue Unveiled at Memorial to Babi Yar Massacre in Kiev

US Antisemitism Watchdog Opposes Ethnic Studies Course Requirement in California Assembly Hearing

Holocaust Survivors Join Virtual March of Living Ceremony at Auschwitz

French City of Neuilly Adopts IHRA Definition to ‘Fight Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism With Strength and Vigor’

University of Miami Hillel to Host Virtual Event With Basketball Player Meyers Leonard Who Said Antisemitic Slur

Outrage as South African BDS Advocate Tells Students, ‘Hitler Committed No Crime’

April 8, 2021 2:39 pm
0

French City of Neuilly Adopts IHRA Definition to ‘Fight Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism With Strength and Vigor’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Part of an exhibit on the Holocaust supported by the International Holocaust Remembrance Association. Photo: courtesy of IHRA.

The French city of Neuilly-sur-Seine has formally adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, with one council member hailing the decision as proof of its commitment “to fighting antisemitism and anti-Zionism with strength and vigor.”

After the city’s adoption of the IHRA definition at an April 1 meeting, councillor Franck Keller declared on Twitter that Neuilly — located to the west of Paris —  was “proud” to be involved in combating the hatred of Jews as well as attacks on Israel’s right to exist.

Another council member, Constance Le Grip, stated that the endorsement of the IHRA definition demonstrated that the city was “even more committed to the fight against antisemitism and for the values ​​of the Republic.”

The Israeli Embassy in France and several Jewish organizations warmly praised the announcement.

Related coverage

April 8, 2021 5:45 pm
0

Rise of Online ‘Communities of Hate’ Presents New Challenges for World Jewry, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

The rise in digital manifestations of antisemitism during 2020 — detailed in a new report from Tel Aviv University, which...

“We salute the city of Neuilly for unanimously endorsing the IHRA definition of antisemitism,” the embassy said on its Twitter account. “Thank you for taking action in the fight against antisemitic hatred.”

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) similarly praised Neuilly for “standing up to hatred” in adopting the definition.

Neuilly becomes the third French city after Paris and Nice to adopt the IHRA definition. France is among the 29 countries to have adopted the non-legally binding definition at state level.

However, resistance to the definition because of its inclusion of examples of anti-Zionist bigotry has been registered elsewhere in France. At the end of March, councillors in Strasbourg voted against adopting the IHRA definition, despite a rash of disturbing antisemitic incidents in that city over the last year.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.