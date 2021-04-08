French City of Neuilly Adopts IHRA Definition to ‘Fight Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism With Strength and Vigor’

The French city of Neuilly-sur-Seine has formally adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, with one council member hailing the decision as proof of its commitment “to fighting antisemitism and anti-Zionism with strength and vigor.”

After the city’s adoption of the IHRA definition at an April 1 meeting, councillor Franck Keller declared on Twitter that Neuilly — located to the west of Paris — was “proud” to be involved in combating the hatred of Jews as well as attacks on Israel’s right to exist.

Another council member, Constance Le Grip, stated that the endorsement of the IHRA definition demonstrated that the city was “even more committed to the fight against antisemitism and for the values ​​of the Republic.”

The Israeli Embassy in France and several Jewish organizations warmly praised the announcement.

Related coverage Rise of Online ‘Communities of Hate’ Presents New Challenges for World Jewry, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief The rise in digital manifestations of antisemitism during 2020 — detailed in a new report from Tel Aviv University, which...

“We salute the city of Neuilly for unanimously endorsing the IHRA definition of antisemitism,” the embassy said on its Twitter account. “Thank you for taking action in the fight against antisemitic hatred.”

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) similarly praised Neuilly for “standing up to hatred” in adopting the definition.

Neuilly becomes the third French city after Paris and Nice to adopt the IHRA definition. France is among the 29 countries to have adopted the non-legally binding definition at state level.

However, resistance to the definition because of its inclusion of examples of anti-Zionist bigotry has been registered elsewhere in France. At the end of March, councillors in Strasbourg voted against adopting the IHRA definition, despite a rash of disturbing antisemitic incidents in that city over the last year.