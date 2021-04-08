Thursday, April 8th | 26 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Israel Strikes Targets in the Damascus Area

In First, Bahrain Jewish Community Holds Holocaust Remembrance Day Event

Major Powers Meet Separately With US, Iran on Nuclear Deal

Netanyahu: Israel Will Defend Itself Against ‘Existential Threat’ Regardless of Iran Nuclear Deal

More Than 350 Academics Sign Open Letter in Support of IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Israeli Envoy to UN Slams US Decision to Resume Aid to UNRWA Refugee Agency Dedicated to Palestinians

Former US Envoy to Syria: Assad Was Willing to Break With Iran and Hezbollah, Broker Israel-Lebanon Peace Treaty in Exchange for Golan Heights

British Actress Helena Bonham Carter Explores WWII Heroism of Her Grandparents in New Series

Ahead of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Survivors Share Stories of Surviving the Pandemic

Israel Keeping Close Eye on Vienna Nuclear Talks Between Iran and World Powers, Experts Say

April 8, 2021 8:54 am
0

In First, Bahrain Jewish Community Holds Holocaust Remembrance Day Event

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Manama, Bahrain. Photo: Wadiia via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Jewish community in Bahrain marked Holocaust Remembrance Day for the first time in a virtual ceremony initiated by The House Of Ten Commandments, the local Jewish organization said.

According to the organization, the “ceremony was held at the community synagogue, which was recently renovated at the king’s initiative.”

Ambassador Houda Nonoo, from a Bahraini Jewish family, who was the kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, initiated the event.

The guest of honor was Dore Gold, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations and former Foreign Ministry director-general. He met with Nonoo during his visit to Bahrain in December 2020.

Related coverage

April 8, 2021 8:57 am
0

Report: Israel Strikes Targets in the Damascus Area

JNS.org - Israel struck a number of targets in the Damascus area early on Thursday morning, according to Syrian state...

At the end of the ceremony, the “El Malei Rachamim” prayer was recited and candles were lit “in memory of the victims as part of the Yellow Candle Project #Yellocandle,” the organization said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the planned commemoration events were announced as a sign of the warming relations between Israel and Gulf states.

Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the historic Abraham Accords last year, paving the way for normalization and already credited with improving Arab-Jewish relations in the region.

The House of the Ten Commandments of the Jewish community of Bahrain and the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE) said that they would each hold their own separate commemoration events, in addition to that of the AGJC, in which both participated.

“For the first time ever, the Jewish communities of Bahrain and Dubai will be participating in the Yellow Candle Project, the global communal effort to remember victims of the Holocaust, whereby members from each community will light a yellow candle in memory of the name of Jews who perished during the Holocaust,” the AGJC said.

The Yellow Candle Project includes a website that allows visitors to explore “age-appropriate themes within Holocaust education.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.