Israeli NBA Player Deni Avdija Honors Holocaust Remembrance Day With ‘Yizkor’ Game Day Sneakers

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija made a small gesture on Wednesday night — the eve of Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day — to commemorate the millions who died in the Holocaust.

Ahead of his team’s game with the Orlando Magic, the 20-year-old — who was born in Beit Zara, Israel — walked into the arena in Orlando wearing all black along with sneakers emblazoned in silver with the Hebrew word “Yizkor,” which means “remember.” Though he changed out of his black ensemble for the match, he wore the sneakers throughout the game.

The Wizards made 19 three-pointers, their high mark of the season, in their 131-116 win over the Magic.

Avdija made history in 2020 when he became the first Israeli-born player drafted by a lottery team in the NBA.