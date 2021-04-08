Thursday, April 8th | 26 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Times Touts Nation of Islam’s Self-Help Approach Following Attack on Capitol

US President Biden Leads International Tributes to Holocaust Victims and Survivors on Yom Hashoah

Jewish Groups Blast ‘Incendiary’ Remarks by Teachers Union Head Calling US Jews ‘Part of Ownership Class’ Over School Reopening Debate

‘The Only House of Remembrance of the Holocaust by Bullets’: Synagogue Unveiled at Memorial to Babi Yar Massacre in Kiev

US Antisemitism Watchdog Opposes Ethnic Studies Course Requirement in California Assembly Hearing

Holocaust Survivors Join Virtual March of Living Ceremony at Auschwitz

French City of Neuilly Adopts IHRA Definition to ‘Fight Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism With Strength and Vigor’

University of Miami Hillel to Host Virtual Event With Basketball Player Meyers Leonard Who Said Antisemitic Slur

Outrage as South African BDS Advocate Tells Students, ‘Hitler Committed No Crime’

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley Slams US Resumption of UNRWA Funding as ‘Wasting Millions of American Tax Dollars’

April 8, 2021 10:05 am
0

Israeli NBA Player Deni Avdija Honors Holocaust Remembrance Day With ‘Yizkor’ Game Day Sneakers

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Sneakers worn by Deni Avdija on Wednesday night. Photo: Screenshot.

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija made a small gesture on Wednesday night — the eve of Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day — to commemorate the millions who died in the Holocaust.

Ahead of his team’s game with the Orlando Magic, the 20-year-old — who was born in Beit Zara, Israel — walked into the arena in Orlando wearing all black along with sneakers emblazoned in silver with the Hebrew word “Yizkor,” which means “remember.” Though he changed out of his black ensemble for the match, he wore the sneakers throughout the game.

The Wizards made 19 three-pointers, their high mark of the season, in their 131-116 win over the Magic.

Avdija made history in 2020 when he became the first Israeli-born player drafted by a lottery team in the NBA.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.