Friday, April 9th | 27 Nisan 5781

April 9, 2021 11:29 am
0

Erdan Demands UN Security Council Investigate Iran’s Ballistic Missile Violations

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan. Photo: Gali Tibbon / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan sent a letter to the UN Security Council and Secretary-General on Thursday demanding action against Iran after recent violations of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 were exposed.

In the letter, Erdan highlighted that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had carried out a series of tests of ballistic missiles, including those capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

The information comes as members of the council are meeting in Vienna with representatives of the Iranian regime and as the United States considers returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“I strongly urge the Security Council to condemn these ongoing violations by Iran of UNSCR 2231, and call on members to respond to the clear threat to international peace and security posed by the Iranian nuclear program, their ballistic missile program and the regime’s active arms proliferation,” wrote Erdan. “Furthermore, I call on the UN secretariat to investigate and report the findings of the cases outlined in this letter. It is imperative that these violations be reflected in the upcoming report of the implementation of UNSCR 2231, and for the Security Council to remain actively seized of these matters in its deliberations.”

He also noted that “as stated in previous letters to the UN Security Council, the State of Israel will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and its sovereignty.”

