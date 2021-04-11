Monsey Machete Attack Suspect Unfit for Federal Trial, According to DOJ Attorneys

JNS.org – Attorneys from the US Justice Department are conceding that they may not be able to prosecute Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people, killing one, in a December 2019 machete attack at a rabbi’s home.

They claimed that it was due to the suspect’s continued mental state. Last April, a judge ruled similarly when it came to federal charges, though the ruling did not apply to state charges.

Grafton originally pleaded not guilty in January 2020 to federal charges.

According to a report in the New York Daily News, DOJ attorney Lindsay Keenan wrote in a court filing that “there currently is not a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future the defendant will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward.”

Related coverage South African Variant Can ‘Break Through’ Pfizer Vaccine, Israeli Study Says The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study...