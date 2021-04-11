Sunday, April 11th | 29 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

President Biden: Israel’s Friend or Foe?

Big and Little Lies

The ICC Wants to Place Israel on Par With Terrorist Armies

Iran Reports 258 Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Daily Toll Since December

The Race Is on to Bring Saffron’s ‘Red Gold’ to Israelis

Tel Aviv University Reveals Major Breakthrough in Battle Against Brain Cancer

South African Variant Can ‘Break Through’ Pfizer Vaccine, Israeli Study Says

South Florida Mayor’s Proposal to Add Menorah to Holiday Display Sparks Outrage, Debate

Iran Reports Electrical ‘Incident’ at Natanz a Day After Advanced Centrifuges Spun Up

University of Kentucky Fraternity Members Allegedly Greet Pledge With Nazi Salute

April 11, 2021 9:46 am
0

Monsey Machete Attack Suspect Unfit for Federal Trial, According to DOJ Attorneys

avatar by JNS.org

Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, NY, the suspect in an antisemitic stabbing attack in Monsey, NY, is led into Ramapo Town Court, Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Seth Harrison / The Journal News, Rockland / Westchester Journal News via Imagn Content Services, LLC via Reuters.

JNS.org – Attorneys from the US Justice Department are conceding that they may not be able to prosecute Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people, killing one, in a December 2019 machete attack at a rabbi’s home.

They claimed that it was due to the suspect’s continued mental state. Last April, a judge ruled similarly when it came to federal charges, though the ruling did not apply to state charges.

Grafton originally pleaded not guilty in January 2020 to federal charges.

According to a report in the New York Daily News, DOJ attorney Lindsay Keenan wrote in a court filing that “there currently is not a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future the defendant will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward.”

Related coverage

April 11, 2021 10:07 am
0

South African Variant Can ‘Break Through’ Pfizer Vaccine, Israeli Study Says

The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.