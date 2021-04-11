Neo-Nazis Interrupt Yom Hashoah Event Hosted by Israeli Ambassador to Italy

JNS.org – Neo-Nazis disrupted a virtual Yom Hashoah event on Wednesday hosted by Israel’s ambassador to Italy, posting swastikas on the screen for viewers to see.

Israeli Ambassador to Italy Dror Eydar shared a video of the hack on Twitter as it took place live on Zoom during the Holocaust Remembrance Day program, which was watched by viewers in Israel and Italy. The hackers also called out profanities, according to Israel Hayom.

The incident happened just as Eydar was introducing the participants.

Reprimanding the hackers in the background of the video was Professor Milena Centrini, who was appointed last year to be in charge of Italy’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.

Related coverage South African Variant Can ‘Break Through’ Pfizer Vaccine, Israeli Study Says The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study...