Monday, April 12th | 30 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Tells US Defense Chief During Visit: We Will Work Together on New Iran Deal

Iran’s Top Nuclear Official Calls Major Malfunction at Natanz Facility, Attributed to Israel, an Act of ‘Nuclear Terrorism’

Britain’s Chief Rabbi Pays Tribute to Prince Philip: ‘I Could See His Deep Interest in Jews and a Particular Connection to the Holocaust’

Report: Leftist Podcaster Visited by California Police After Criticizing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Remarks on Israel

Israel Soccer Association Calls for Peace and Unity After Roger Waters Urges Ban of Jewish State’s Teams

America Has Made a Serious Mistake on UNRWA

President Biden: Israel’s Friend or Foe?

Big and Little Lies

The ICC Wants to Place Israel on Par With Terrorist Armies

Iran Reports 258 Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Daily Toll Since December

April 11, 2021 4:54 pm
0

Report: Leftist Podcaster Visited by California Police After Criticizing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Remarks on Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a rally in New York City. Photo: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs.

A leftist podcaster expressed dismay after police officers came to his home in response to his criticism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks on Israel.

The New York Post reported that officers from the California Highway Patrol knocked on Ryan Wentz’s door last Thursday apparently due to a video he posted on social media that called Ocasio-Cortez’s statements on Israel “incredibly underwhelming.”

“I lightly criticized @AOC for a disappointing answer in response to a question about Palestine/Israel,” Wentz, who hosts the podcast “Left Bitches,” claimed on Twitter Thursday.

“I felt scared, intimidated, and violated,” Wentz said of the incident. “They knew my name and where I live. It was done on behalf of a congresswoman who advocates against police state tactics.”

He claimed that the officers called his criticism against Ocasio-Cortez a “threat to kill a sitting member of Congress.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s spokeswoman Lauren Hitt commented to the Post that the congresswoman had not reported Wentz to the police or asked them to take action. The Capitol Police said the same.

Wentz’s original comments were prompted by an interview with Ocasio-Cortez conducted by Michael S. Miller of the New York Jewish Community Relations Council.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.