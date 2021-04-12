Monday, April 12th | 30 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Deep Disgust’ as Elite Paris College Is Defaced With Antisemitic, Anti-Zionist Slogans

Israeli Tech Startups Raise a Record $5.37 Billion in First Quarter of 2021

‘Battling Iran Is a Colossal Mission,’ Netanyahu Says Amid Reports Mossad Was Behind Natanz Blackout

US Top Diplomat, Defense Chief to Consult With NATO Allies This Week: Statement

EU Sanctions Iran Militia, Police, Three Prisons Over 2019 Protests

Syrian Air Force May Have Dropped Chlorine Bomb on Town in Rebel Area in 2018: Chemical Arms Watchdog

Hebrew University Teams Up With Amazon on Quantum Computing Research

Lebanon Looks to Expand Maritime Claims in Border Dispute With Israel

Israel’s Former UN Envoy Hosts Foreign Diplomats at Independence Day Event in Tel Aviv

Moroccan Israelis Petition Government to Recognize 1948 Riots in Oujda, Jerada as Terrorism

April 12, 2021 11:23 am
0

‘Deep Disgust’ as Elite Paris College Is Defaced With Antisemitic, Anti-Zionist Slogans

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The words “Mort a Israel” (“Death to Israel”) at the entrance to the elite Sciences Po college in Paris. Photo: Twitter.

The entrance to one of France’s most elite colleges was defaced with antisemitic and anti-Zionist graffiti on Monday, resulting in forthright condemnations from Jewish student leaders and university administrators.

Three inscriptions were daubed in large black painted letters at the entrance to the Sciences Po — the Paris-based Institute of Political Studies that has educated French political leaders since the 19th century, among them current President Emmanuel Macron.

Two slogans invoked the word “kuffar” — an Arabic term for “infidel” used by Islamists — while a third declared, “Death to Israel.”

The head of France’s national Jewish student union, the UEJF, told news outlet Le Figaro that she was formally protesting the graffiti as incitement to racial hatred.

Related coverage

April 12, 2021 10:33 am
0

US Top Diplomat, Defense Chief to Consult With NATO Allies This Week: Statement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to join Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in consulting...

“We expect a rapid reaction from the Sciences Po administration in the face of these violent and antisemitic attacks,” UEJF president Noemie Madar said. “The perpetrators must be found so that impunity does not allow such acts to flourish.”

France’s Minister of Higher Education, Frédérique Vidal, pledged that “everything will be done” to identify and capture those responsible for the graffiti. “Hatred has no place in our Republic,” she declared on Twitter.

A statement from the Sciences Po administration roundly condemned the vandalism.

“Management strongly condemns this heinous and cowardly act,” the statement said. “A complaint is in progress. A cleaning operation is continuing. Faced with these attacks, Sciences Po will continue its fight more than ever against all forms of discrimination and attacks on human dignity.”

The head of the Sciences Po student union said that he was particularly concerned for the college’s Jewish students.

“I feel particular pain for Jewish students,” Raphaël Zaouati said, adding that the inscriptions had filled him with “deep disgust.”

“Racism and antisemitism have never had and never will have a place in our institution. These acts must be punished,” Zaouati stated.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.