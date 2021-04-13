Australian Jewish Leader Isi Leibler, Tireless Fighter for Soviet Jews and Zionist Causes, Dies in Israel Aged 86

Isi Leibler, one of the most prominent leaders of the Australian Jewish community and a former chairman of the World Jewish Congress, died in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning at the age of 86.

Born in Belgium in 1934, Leibler and his family fled the Nazi occupation of Europe for Australia, where they arrived in 1939. Leibler grew up in a religious and proudly Zionist household in Melbourne. A passionate advocate on behalf of the persecuted Jewish community in the Soviet Union, Leibler developed a reputation as an effective activist. He was elected to the presidency of the executive council of Australian Jewry in 1978, becoming chairman of the Asia-Pacific Region of the World Jewish Congress in 1980.

At a 1988 ceremony celebrating the release of 15 refuseniks from the Soviet Union, Leibler was warmly praised by the then Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke, who told him: “I venture to say, Isi, that nobody has made a greater individual contribution than have you.”

Leibler’s brother Mark told the Melbourne Age newspaper on Tuesday that he was deeply saddened by both his sibling’s death and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from attending the mourning period with family in Israel.

“Isi was the gold standard of global Jewish leadership,” Mark Leibler said. “He fought for the Jewish people relentlessly throughout his life, often against the current, and his positive impact across the Jewish world will be felt for generations.”

Jewish organizations and leaders warmly praised Leibler for his work and legacy.

“Our deepest sympathy on the passing of WJC Honorary Vice President Isi Leibler,” the World Jewish Congress tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Naomi and their entire family.”

The Israeli Embassy in Canberra also tweeted a tribute to Leibler.

“A true communal leader, Isi had invaluable contribution to the fight for Jewish rights and to strengthening relations between Israel and the Diaspora. May his memory be a blessing,” the embassy wrote.