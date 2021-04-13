Tuesday, April 13th | 1 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanon’s President Says New Maritime Claim in Dispute With Israel Needs Government Approval

Iran Says It Begins 60% Uranium Enrichment Following Nuclear Site Incident

US to Base Additional Troops in Germany in Reversal of Trump Policy

Israel to Allow Limited Entry of Foreign Tour Groups in May

Argentinian Journalist Exposes Antisemitic, Neo-Nazi Groups in Latin America

IDF Veteran With PTSD in Critical Condition After Self-Immolation

Delegation of American Jewish Leaders to Visit Israel in First Post-Pandemic Travel

University of Illinois Establishes the Nation’s First Jewish Student Housing

Khaled Mashaal Elected as Overseas Head of Hamas

Netanyahu to Austin: Israel Won’t Allow Iran to Carry Out Goal of Nuclear Genocide

April 13, 2021 8:54 am
0

Khaled Mashaal Elected as Overseas Head of Hamas

avatar by JNS.org

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal. Photo: Trango via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Internal Hamas elections have resulted in Khaled Mashaal being elected as head of the organization’s overseas leadership, reports said on Monday. He will replace incumbent Maher Salah.

Mashaal previously served as head of Hamas’ overall political bureau—the top post in the Islamist organization—until four years ago, when he was replaced by Ismael Haniyeh.

The appointment could now clear the path for Haniyeh to serve a second term as head of the overall political bureau, according to news reports.

The elections come after Hamas voted on other key positions. In recent weeks, Yihya Sinwar won an internal vote for a second term as head of the organization in the Gaza Strip, narrowly beating challenger Nizar Awadallah, described by Hamas observers as a representative of the organization’s old guard.

Related coverage

April 13, 2021 10:33 am
0

Lebanon’s President Says New Maritime Claim in Dispute With Israel Needs Government Approval

Lebanon's president said on Tuesday a draft decree expanding its maritime claims in a dispute with Israel must be approved...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.