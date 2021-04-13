Khaled Mashaal Elected as Overseas Head of Hamas

JNS.org – Internal Hamas elections have resulted in Khaled Mashaal being elected as head of the organization’s overseas leadership, reports said on Monday. He will replace incumbent Maher Salah.

Mashaal previously served as head of Hamas’ overall political bureau—the top post in the Islamist organization—until four years ago, when he was replaced by Ismael Haniyeh.

The appointment could now clear the path for Haniyeh to serve a second term as head of the overall political bureau, according to news reports.

The elections come after Hamas voted on other key positions. In recent weeks, Yihya Sinwar won an internal vote for a second term as head of the organization in the Gaza Strip, narrowly beating challenger Nizar Awadallah, described by Hamas observers as a representative of the organization’s old guard.

