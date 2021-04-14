Wednesday, April 14th | 2 Iyyar 5781

Iran’s State Media Says Jews Are the Problem — Not Israel

April 14, 2021 11:20 am
Iran’s State Media Says Jews Are the Problem — Not Israel

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Iranian lawmakers attend the opening ceremony of Iran’s 11th parliament, practicing social distancing as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tehran, Iran, May 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran’s Al Alam TV again showed that its problem isn’t with Israel — but with all Jews.

An article railing against the UAE cooperation with Israel was illustrated with a photo of a bearded Jew in front of a menorah in Dubai. A caption read: “A dangerous and suspicious scheme revealed by the normal Gulf relations path”.

If that wasn’t obvious enough, the article itself includes blatant Jew-hatred:

April 14, 2021 11:13 am
Iran’s ‘Look to the East’ — and Dark Ties with China and Russia — Precludes Any Deal with the West

In late March, news of the conclusion of a 25-year Iran-China strategic agreement shook the world and caused a sensation...

The dramatic shift in relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv was also reflected in all aspects of life, so that the scene of commemorating the “Holocaust” in the UAE became a natural event. In Dubai, special ceremonies and rituals were organized to commemorate the memory during which candles were lit, documentary films were shown, and speeches were presented.

In a remarkable and shameful step , the UAE embassy to the Zionist entity sent its condolences to the families of the alleged victims of the Holocaust and said that they “have fallen victim to extremism, hatred and discrimination,” adding that “love, coexistence and patience are among the basic values ​​that humanity needs in order to ensure eternal peace.”

A suspicious scheme is revealed … through tweets and statements that try to suggest a popular embrace of normalization through contacts between the two and even participating in events that the Zionists make, such as the “Jewish Passover” and others, and the memory of the alleged “Holocaust” set up by a group of people in Dubai, in an attempt to market the Zionist narrative and replace loyalty to their homelands with the money of betrayal and replace pride with humiliation…. [bold added for emphasis]

According to Iran, commemorating the Holocaust is a Zionist plot, as is celebrating Passover — and anyone who participates is shameful.

But, of course, Iran doesn’t hate Jews — just Israel.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

