April 15, 2021 10:42 am
Israel, UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers to Meet Friday

avatar by i24 News

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the fifth Israel-Greece-Cyprus Summit in Beersheva on Dec. 20, 2018. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

i24 News – The foreign ministers of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, and Cyprus will meet in Paphos, Cyprus on Friday, the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement issued on Wednesday said it would be the first meeting of its kind involving the four nations, as part of efforts to advance regional strategic interests.

Last year, Israel and the UAE normalized ties, one of four deals the US brokered between Israel and Arab countries in September 2020, formally known as the Abraham Accords.

Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan are also signatories of normalization deals.

