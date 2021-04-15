Israel, UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers to Meet Friday

i24 News – The foreign ministers of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, and Cyprus will meet in Paphos, Cyprus on Friday, the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement issued on Wednesday said it would be the first meeting of its kind involving the four nations, as part of efforts to advance regional strategic interests.

Last year, Israel and the UAE normalized ties, one of four deals the US brokered between Israel and Arab countries in September 2020, formally known as the Abraham Accords.

Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan are also signatories of normalization deals.