April 15, 2021 12:06 pm
Times Square's Naked Cowboy Salutes Jerusalem in Israeli Independence Day Video

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Time Square’s Naked Cowboy. Photo: Screenshot.

A man best known as Times Square’s famous Naked Cowboy took part in a video celebrating Israel, in honor of the country’s 73rd Independence Day, or Yom HaAtzmaut, celebrated on Thursday.

The office of the consulate general of Israel in New York took to Times Square to ask people what they love about the Jewish state. Their responses were compiled and shared over 73 seconds in a video posted on Twitter.

Robert Burck — the nearly naked man behind the Naked Cowboy character — participated in the video by playing his guitar and singing “I’m the Naked Cowboy, you gotta do what you gotta do” and then shouting “Jerusalem!”

Many of those in the video said their favorite things about Israel include its food, people, culture, women, architecture, and innovation and technology.

