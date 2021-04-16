Friday, April 16th | 4 Iyyar 5781

April 16, 2021 9:10 am
Armani Removes From Sale Blazer Resembling Holocaust Concentration Camp Uniform

JNS.org

The fashion company Georgio Armani pulled an item from sale that resembled prison uniforms worn in concentration camps, April 2021. Photo: Twitter.

JNS.org – The Italian high-end fashion house Giorgio Armani recently removed from sale a blazer that resembled a Holocaust concentration camp uniform following a request by the pro-Israel organization StandWithUs.

Roz Rothstein, CEO and co-founder of StandWithUs, first shared a photo of the “offensive” black-and-white vertically striped jacket on April 4 on Twitter, after being displayed outside an Armani store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A photograph of the blazer, part of the fashion label’s spring-summer 2021 Men’s Collection, was also shared on Armani’s official Instagram page.

Rothstein called on Armani to apologize and remove the item for purchase.

