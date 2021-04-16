Armani Removes From Sale Blazer Resembling Holocaust Concentration Camp Uniform

JNS.org – The Italian high-end fashion house Giorgio Armani recently removed from sale a blazer that resembled a Holocaust concentration camp uniform following a request by the pro-Israel organization StandWithUs.

Roz Rothstein, CEO and co-founder of StandWithUs, first shared a photo of the “offensive” black-and-white vertically striped jacket on April 4 on Twitter, after being displayed outside an Armani store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A photograph of the blazer, part of the fashion label’s spring-summer 2021 Men’s Collection, was also shared on Armani’s official Instagram page.

Rothstein called on Armani to apologize and remove the item for purchase.