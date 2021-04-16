Friday, April 16th | 4 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Last-Ditch Appeal Denied for Men Convicted of Firebombing New Jersey Synagogues, ‘Terrorizing’ Jewish Communities

‘Israel Reminds Us That It Is Possible to Overcome’: Ritchie Torres Gives Israeli Independence Day Speech from House Floor

Foreign Ministers of Israel, UAE, Greece and Cyprus Meet to Develop Region’s ‘New Narrative’

Report: Tens of Thousands of Allied Fighters Serve as Iran’s Four-Pronged Network of Proxy Forces

Appointment of Hardline Nationalist to Auschwitz Museum Council Intensifies Fears Over Polish Government’s Holocaust Commemoration Policies

Judge Halts Order for Hasidic Nuclear Electrician Aboard US Aircraft Carrier to Shave Beard

Iran Nuclear Talks to Last Several Days Then Pause: EU Official

Accused Iranian-Agent New York Times Writer Claims ‘Memory Loss,’ Asks for Court Delay

Why Fake News Is an Affront to God

What Is an Omer?

April 16, 2021 4:00 pm
0

Last-Ditch Appeal Denied for Men Convicted of Firebombing New Jersey Synagogues, ‘Terrorizing’ Jewish Communities

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

[ILLUSTRATIVE] Police responding to a shooting incident in Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters.

A state appeals court upheld the convictions on Thursday of two men previously convicted for a monthlong spree of antisemitic crimes in northern New Jersey, including the firebombing of two synagogues.

Aakash Dalal and Anthony Graziano, now in their late 20s, were found guilty in separate trials of more than a dozen counts, for a string of 2011-2012 attacks that also included throwing Molotov cocktails into a rabbi’s home as he and his family slept.

The court rejected the pair’s arguments for suppressing a confession by Graziano — in which he admitted to targeting the synagogues because of his hatred of Jews — and evidence from a search of Dalal’s jail cell. Their crimes also included vandalizing other synagogues, with spray paint messages such as “Jews did 9/11.”

Their lawyers also argued that the New Jersey Anti-Terrorism Act was unconstitutionally vague, which the court rejected.

Related coverage

April 16, 2021 3:17 pm
0

‘Israel Reminds Us That It Is Possible to Overcome’: Ritchie Torres Gives Israeli Independence Day Speech from House Floor

US Congressman Ritchie Torres took to the floor of the US House of Representatives Thursday to mark Israel's Independence Day. "Israel...

“A jury could reasonably conclude that defendants engaged in a campaign of actions to instill fear in the Jewish community,” the court wrote, in upholding the application of the anti-terrorism law. “Defendants were on clear notice that such a campaign would be correctly perceived as terrorism because its purpose was to instill fear in people of the Jewish faith.”

“The Jews got what they deserved tonight,” Dalal messaged Graziano after one night of vandalism, according to court documents. After the pair set fires at Temple Beth El in Rutherford, Graziano wrote, “i would of killed them … if i had a torch lighter, they would of been dead … i like molotovs though” [sic].

Dalal and Graziano are both already serving 35-year sentences in state prisons.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.