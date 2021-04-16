Rocket Fire From Gaza Triggers Sirens at End of Israeli Independence Day

JNS.org – Terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired at a rocket at southern Israel on Thursday evening, triggering warning sirens at the end of Yom Ha’azmaut, Israel’s Independence Day.

A statement by the Israel Defense Forces said alerts went off in the city of Sderot and the surrounding area. The IDF confirmed a few minutes later that a rocket had been launched. The projectile landed in an open area and did not cause damages or injuries.

There were no details immediately available on the identity of the armed faction behind the attack.

On March 23, during Israel’s last national elections, a Gazan terror faction fired a rocket at Beersheva, soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had campaigned in the southern Negev city. That rocket set off localized warnings nearby the city. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

