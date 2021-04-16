Friday, April 16th | 4 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Appointment of Hardline Nationalist to Auschwitz Museum Council Intensifies Fears Over Polish Government’s Holocaust Commemoration Policies

Judge Halts Order for Hasidic Nuclear Electrician Aboard US Aircraft Carrier to Shave Beard

Iran Nuclear Talks to Last Several Days Then Pause: EU Official

Accused Iranian-Agent New York Times Writer Claims ‘Memory Loss,’ Asks for Court Delay

Why Fake News Is an Affront to God

What Is an Omer?

The Tragedy of Leaving Afghanistan

US Scolds Palestinian Authority After Life of Abbas Critic Threatened by Terror Group: Report

Putin to Decide on Counter Sanctions Against Washington, Says Kremlin

Move Over Amazon, the Israeli Military Is Equipping Its Warehouses With Artificial Intelligence

April 16, 2021 8:52 am
0

Rocket Fire From Gaza Triggers Sirens at End of Israeli Independence Day

avatar by JNS.org

A rocket is launched into the Mediterranean Sea, from the Gaza Strip, Dec. 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

JNS.org – Terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired at a rocket at southern Israel on Thursday evening, triggering warning sirens at the end of Yom Ha’azmaut, Israel’s Independence Day.

A statement by the Israel Defense Forces said alerts went off in the city of Sderot and the surrounding area. The IDF confirmed a few minutes later that a rocket had been launched. The projectile landed in an open area and did not cause damages or injuries.

There were no details immediately available on the identity of the armed faction behind the attack.

On March 23, during Israel’s last national elections, a Gazan terror faction fired a rocket at Beersheva, soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had campaigned in the southern Negev city. That rocket set off localized warnings nearby the city. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Related coverage

April 16, 2021 10:02 am
0

Move Over Amazon, the Israeli Military Is Equipping Its Warehouses With Artificial Intelligence

CTech - The transition to online shopping and the boost of online global retail sites like Amazon and AliExpress increased...

Defense officials estimated that the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad was responsible for the election day attack, according to Israel Hayom.

Hours afterwards, the Israel Air Force bombed a rocket production site and a military post belonging to Hamas in Gaza. It released a statement holding Hamas responsible for “all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip,” adding that Hamas “will bear the consequences of terror activity against Israeli civilians.”

The attack was the sole incident of projectile fire from Gaza in March, while no rockets were fired in February, according to data from the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.