Sunday, April 18th | 6 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Warships to Sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia Tensions Rise

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran — TV

Israel and Greece Sign Record Defense Deal

‘A Very Good Weird’: Israel Drops Outdoor COVID Mask Order

Biden Says Iranian Enrichment to 60% Unhelpful, but Glad About Talks

Greece Says Wants Positive Agenda With Turkey After Ministers’ Spat

Iran Identifies Suspect Behind Blast at Natanz Nuclear Site

Game Changer: Chile Hails Sinovac’s 67% Effectiveness in Study

China Says Iran Nuclear Talks to Pick Up Pace

Last-Ditch Appeal Denied for Men Convicted of Firebombing New Jersey Synagogues, ‘Terrorizing’ Jewish Communities

April 18, 2021 11:35 am
0

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran — TV

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) south of Tehran, Aug. 21, 2010. Photo: Reuters / Raheb Homavandi.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Iran’s southern province of Bushehr on Sunday, where a nuclear power plant is located, but there were no immediate reports of major damage, state television said.

The epicenter of the quake was the town of Rig and hospitals in nearby cities and provinces were on alert, with rescue teams and 50 ambulances sent to the area, a regional official told state TV.

Local official Gholamreza Mehrjou told state TV that water, electricity, and internet have been restored to villages in the quake-hit area and people who had taken to the streets in fear of more tremors “have returned to their homes.”

An Iranian government official told Reuters there were no reports of damage at the Bushehr nuclear complex on Iran’s Gulf coast.

The quake was centered 100 km (60 miles) from the plant and was relatively shallow — only 10 km deep, according to Iranian media — which would have amplified the shaking.

Iranian media reported 16 aftershocks and posted pictures that showed collapsed mud brick walls in some villages.

Five people were injured in Gonaveh and were being taken to hospital, Saeed Kashmiri, head of the Bushehr University of Medical Sciences, was quoted as saying by state media.

Crisscrossed by major fault lines, the Islamic Republic is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2003 a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.