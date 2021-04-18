Sunday, April 18th | 6 Iyyar 5781

April 18, 2021 11:47 am
PA President Abbas to Address Major J Street Conference

avatar by i24 News

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas takes part in a virtual meeting with Palestinian faction heads, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sept. 3, 2020. Photo: Alaa Badarneh / Pool via Reuters.

i24 News – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is featured as one of the speakers at the national conference of the J Street — a US left-wing lobbying group.

The event, which stretches over two days, is set to begin on Sunday, with Abbas delivering his remarks in the time slot between 2:00 and 2:30 pm Eastern time — along with Israel’s former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and a performance by the Jerusalem Youth Chorus.

The address will be pre-recorded to be displayed to those attending the virtual event, with some 4,000 reportedly registering to take part.

The first day of the conference will also feature a panel on Israel’s latest election comprised of Joint List, Meretz, and Labor party chiefs, as well as addresses from senior US Democrats: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Times of Israel cited a J Street staffer as saying that Abbas plans to reaffirm his commitment to a two-state solution, while also lashing out at Israel over actions allegedly making dents in the prospect of it ever materializing.

Abbas is also expected to praise Washington’s recent steps towards reengagement with the Palestinians, including reinstatement of aid to the West Bank and Gaza as well as payments to the UN agency handling Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has made a number of overtures to the Palestinians in a bid to restore the ties that were severed under former President Donald Trump.

Palestinians cut their contacts with the Trump team after the former US leader declared his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

