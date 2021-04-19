Hezbollah Steps Up Preparations for Lebanon’s Collapse

JNS.org – Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror organization is advancing its preparations for the possibility that the state may collapse, Reuters reported on Friday.

The group is expanding its food ration card system, importing medicine and preparing storage for fuel to be delivered by the organization’s patron, Iran, the report said.

These steps are aimed at broadening services provided by Hezbollah to its Shi’ite support base, which is mostly concentrated in southern Lebanon, as well as in south Beirut and the Bekaa Valley.

“The preparations have begun for the next stage. … It is indeed an economic battle plan,” said a source associated with Hezbollah, according to Reuters.

Related coverage Deputy Quds Force Commander Dead of Heart Attack, Says Iran JNS.org - The deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force has died of heart disease, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced...