Israel Aerospace Industries Touts New Achievements in Groundbreaking BARAK Missile System

April 19, 2021 12:35 pm
Test launch of the BARAK ER missile defense system. Photo: IAI

i24 News — Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unveiled on Monday groundbreaking new data on its BARAK Air and Missile Defense System following a series of successful trials, including testing the system’s capabilities in a range of scenarios and threats, including the interception of assault ballistics.

According to IAI, the BARAK ER Air Defense System has the ability to intercept airborne threats at an extended range of nearly 100 miles, revolutionizing “air defense with unprecedented flexibility, both in real-time full net-centric combat management as well as with unique smart launchers.”

The launchers are capable of independently launching and managing any mix of interceptors without a dedicated command post on site, IAI claimed in a statement.

In addition, IAI’s “sophisticated” battle management system optimizes the interceptors to match threats in real-time.

This development gives an operator the ability to create unique responses to a mix of interceptors across different threats, as well as phase their procurement gradually according to budget constraints, according to the defense company.

“The BARAK Air Defense System is a modern yet mature, operationally proven system that maximizes the capabilities required to meet threats today, in particular, against ballistic targets,” Boaz Levy, IAI President and CEO, said in a statement.

“The system has both naval and land versions. Both versions share building blocks, relying on the air defense know-how developed at IAI over the past decades.

“IAI produces all of the system’s elements in-house, including radars, launchers, missiles, and the command and control center. Only select companies in the world possess such comprehensive capabilities,” he added.

IAI is touted as a world-leading aerospace and defense company innovating and delivering state-of-the-art technologies in space, air, land, naval, cyber, and homeland security.

