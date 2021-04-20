Tuesday, April 20th | 9 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Offers Condolences to Leader of Chad, Killed on Frontline, Who Mended Ties With Israel

US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Boost Cooperation with Israel in Fighting Cyberattacks

Islamist Ra’am Party Reject Netanyahu’s Push for Direct PM Election: Report

Israel’s University of Haifa to Help Decode the Language of Whales in Global, Machine Learning Research Project

Israeli Food-Tech Startup to Launch Cocoa Spread in US With More ‘Efficient’ Sugar Delivery

Miss Israel to Wear Gown Made of 300 Face Masks in Miss Universe Competition

Watchdog Group Report Echoes Calls for More Oversight After Biden Administration Renews Aid to Palestinian Authority

Gantz Warns Hezbollah of Suffering ‘Heavy Consequences’ if It ‘Challenges’ Israel

Dutch Art Museum Overrides Restitution Panel, Will Pay 200,000 Euros to Heirs of Jewish Man for Painting He Was Forced to Sell by the Nazis

Fallout of Decision to Excuse Accused Antisemitic Killer of Sarah Halimi From Trial Continues to Rock France

April 20, 2021 1:40 pm
0

Gantz Warns Hezbollah of Suffering ‘Heavy Consequences’ if It ‘Challenges’ Israel

avatar by i24 News

Defense Minister Benny Gantz touring the Lebanese border area with IDF personnel. Photo: Defense Ministry

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz paid a visit to the country’s Northern Command on Tuesday, saying “Hezbollah is making attempts to challenge us, but if it acts it will suffer serious consequences.”

The defense minister was accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff, Tomer Bar, the Commander of the Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, and the Commander of the 91st Division, Brig.-Gen. Shlomi Binder.

“I am finishing a tour of the Northern Command, in the Lebanese sector. The Israeli army is prepared along the northern border and certainly organized in the Lebanese sector in the best possible way. We are aware of Hezbollah’s attempts to challenge us, we are ready for any threat,” Gantz explained.

“Iran is behind them; which continues both its regional activities, such as support for Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations, but also its efforts to reach an unauthorized military nuclear threshold,” he continued.

Related coverage

April 19, 2021 6:14 pm
0

Minivan Driver Arrested After ‘Horrific’ Hit-and-Run Assault on Brooklyn Hasidim

New York police have arrested the driver responsible for a deliberate hit-and-run attack Saturday on five Brooklyn Hasidim, the New...

Last month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi on an official visit to France, told French President Emmanuel Macron that Lebanon had been “taken hostage” by the Hezbollah terrorist group.

“Hezbollah today has hundreds of thousands of missiles and rockets located in the heart of residential neighborhoods, deliberately aimed at harming Israeli citizens. The IDF will do everything to prevent this,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.