Tuesday, April 20th | 8 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Chad Leader Idriss Deby, Western Ally Against Militants, Killed in Battle, Son Takes Over Leadership With Army Officers

Israel to Buy Millions of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Iran Says 60% Enrichment Meant to Show Ability to ‘Respond to Terrorist Sabotage’

Israel Logs Indian COVID-19 Variant, Sees Some Vaccine Efficacy Against It

Warren Urges US to Explore Conditioning Aid to Israel to Help it ‘Adjust Course’

Belfast Cemetery Discovers Several Graves Vandalized in Jewish Section

Dutch Soccer Fans Shout ‘Hamas, Hamas, Jews to the Gas’ Prior to Match

Israel, Britain Mull ‘Green Travel Corridor’ After Vaccine Success

Netanyahu Loses Vote on Key Parliamentary Committee

Minivan Driver Arrested After ‘Horrific’ Hit-and-Run Assault on Brooklyn Hasidim

April 20, 2021 9:57 am
0

Israel to Buy Millions of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A pharmacist holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on the opening day of a vaccination center at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, Germany January 19, 2021. Photo: Boris Roessler/Pool via REUTERS

Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc through 2022, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

The new vaccinations will be suitable to protect people against different variants of the coronavirus, Netanyahu said in a statement.

He said he hopes to sign a similar deal to purchase the Moderna Inc vaccine.

“This means that very soon we will have more than enough vaccines, both for adults and children,” he said.

Related coverage

April 20, 2021 9:54 am
0

Iran Says 60% Enrichment Meant to Show Ability to ‘Respond to Terrorist Sabotage’

Iran began enriching uranium to 60% purity in order to show its technical capacity after a sabotage attack at a...

Late on Monday, Israel’s Walla news website reported that Israel signed a deal with Moderna as well, although officials were not immediately reachable to confirm the report.

With about 81% of citizens or residents over 16 — the age group eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel — having received both doses, infections and hospitalizations are down sharply.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.