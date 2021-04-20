Jewish Leaders Urge Pope Francis to Intervene on Behalf of Jailed Russian Dissident Alexei Navalny

“In extreme situations, actions count,” the letter concluded. “This was proven during the Second World War by our patron Jan Karski. We implore you to call upon your unparalleled moral authority to address this horrible situation.”

The letter was released on the eve of planned demonstrations in Russia calling for Navalny’s release, which organizers hope will be the largest protests in the country’s recent history. Navalny’s supporters have expressed the fear that he is at risk of kidney failure and cardiac arrest.

“Things are developing too quickly and too badly,” a statement on Navalny’s website declared over the weekend. “An extreme situation demands extreme decisions.”

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that the administration had told the Russian regime “there will be consequences” in the event of Navalny’s death.