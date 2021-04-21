Wednesday, April 21st | 9 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading Jewish Groups ‘Deeply Disappointed’ After Quebec Court Upholds Most of Religious Symbols Ban

US Says Iran Support to Yemen’s Houthis ‘Significant, Lethal’

Documentary About French Nazi Hunters Produced by Oscar-Nominated Filmmakers Set for 2021 Release

The Threat to American Jews Is Real

Remembering the San Remo Conference and Israel’s International Legitimacy

Who’s Afraid of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism?

The Remarkable Trajectory of Greece-Israel Ties

Jeremy Piven Says Retired Jewish NFL Player Julian Edelman Deserves to Be in Hall of Fame

Report: White House and Israel Increasingly at Odds on US-Iran Talks in Vienna

Zoom Registration For Upcoming Webinar With PFLP’s Leila Khaled Now Removed From Platform

April 21, 2021 9:55 am
0

With Enough Supplies, Israel Looks to Re-Route AstraZeneca Vaccine Delivery

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Widnes, Britain, January 14, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and is exploring with the company whether a big shipment in the pipeline could be sent elsewhere, Israel’s pandemic coordinator said on Wednesday.

“We are trying to find the best solution. After all, we don’t want (the vaccines) to get here and have to throw them into the trash,” the official, Nachman Ash, told Army Radio, saying Israel’s needs were being met by other suppliers.

In his remarks, Ash made no reference to AstraZeneca’s vaccine having been associated with very rare blood clots in Europe. Many countries there resumed administering it after the European Union’s drug watchdog said benefits outweighed risks.

Israel cast a wide net last year when trying to secure vaccine doses at the height of the pandemic and pre-ordered from a number of companies.

Related coverage

April 21, 2021 11:52 am
0

Report: White House and Israel Increasingly at Odds on US-Iran Talks in Vienna

The Biden administration and the Israeli government are increasingly at odds over the ongoing US-Iran talks in Vienna, with Israel...

It largely settled on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, launching one of the world’s swiftest rollouts. COVID-19 infections in Israel have dropped dramatically and the economy has reopened.

Israel is also buying the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, which uses a similar messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

Ash said that with supplies secure through 2022, Israel no longer required the 10 million doses it agreed to purchase from AstraZeneca.

“They can certainly be used in other places in the world. At the moment, we are trying to find, along with the company, the best way to do this,” he said.

“We believe it would be best if they (the vaccines) did not come to Israel and we agree with the company on some sort of way to divert them elsewhere.”

Officials at AstraZeneca had no immediate comment.

Around 81% of Israeli citizens or residents over 16 — the age group eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel — have received both doses.

Some 167,000 of the 5.2 million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza have had at least one dose of vaccine, with supplies coming in from Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, the global COVAX vaccine-sharing program and China.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.