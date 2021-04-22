Azerbaijan Seeks to Expand Bilateral Trade With Israel

JNS.org – Like other oil-producing states, Azerbaijan is looking to diversify its economy.

While economic ties between Baku and Jerusalem are strong, the coronavirus has led to a decrease in bilateral trade following a $1.4 billion high in 2019. Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov are set to discuss kick-starting bilateral trade in a meeting of the Israel-Azerbaijan intergovernmental committee to be held next week.

In an interview from his bureau office in Baku, Jabbarov said, "Israel remains Azerbaijan's third-largest export destination. It's no secret that the oil and gas fields are taking a central place in bilateral trade, but I want it to expand even more." According to Jabbarov, officials in Baku have decided to establish an Azerbaijani tourism bureau in Israel.

Q: In what fields are you interested in expanding trade?

A: Tourism, agriculture and agrotech in particular. I would also like for us to cooperate in the fields of cyber defense, education, water resources and health … We’re interested in renewing the activity of the forum for bilateral economic cooperation that was established in 2019 and quickly had a positive impact. The opening of a tourism bureau in Israel would send an important message. Likewise, in the field of technology, we’re interested in further improving ties with Israel.

Q: How do you intend to expand trade?

A: We can often give businesses a push, but that’s harder to do without removing red tape. In the private sector, ties are quickly growing stronger. Likewise, we even hope to open a trade bureau in Israel next year.

Q: How often are you in touch with Israeli government ministries?