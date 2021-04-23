Gal Gadot ‘Super Proud’ of Israel’s Handing of COVID-19 Pandemic, She Tells ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Israeli actress Gal Gadot expressed her views on Israel’s success in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic during her virtual guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night.

Kimmel said the Jewish state has “done a great job” handing the coronavirus and taking charge of the situation “almost immediately.” He then asked the “Wonder Woman” star and mother-of-two, who is pregnant with her third daughter, “Why do you think they figured it out and it took us so long to figure it out?”

Gadot replied by saying that COVID-19 is “much more manageable” in Israel because the country’s population is only 9 million, which is small in comparison to that of the United States.

“But also I think they’ve done a really good job as far as explaining how good the [coronavirus] vaccination is,” she added. “So people went [to get the vaccine] and felt like they were getting holy water injected into their arms, which is partially true, and now they’ve having the time of their lives. I’m super proud of them and jealous. It was [Israeli] Independence Day last week and they were all partying and sending us videos. It’s like 2019 again, like COVID never happened.”

Not wanting to jinx her home country, she knocked on wood before saying, “I’m happy for them and it’s great. I just want to be with them and have fun with them as well.”

Gadot also talked about being pregnant, cutting off the tip of her finger during the pandemic and her new documentary series “Impact.”