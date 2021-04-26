Monday, April 26th | 14 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pomona College Student Government Passes BDS Bill Calling to Strip Funds From Student Clubs

New Adidas Ad Features Orthodox Jewish Marathon Runner

Israel Joins Council of Europe Convention to Combat ‘Horrific Phenomenon’ of Human Trafficking

Jewish Groups Horrified Over ‘Antisemitic Bigot’ Louis Farrakhan’s Appearance at Funeral of Rapper DMX

Residents of Israel’s South Express Outrage, Impatience at Ongoing Rocket Fire From Hamas

Israeli Security Officials Head to Washington to Share Iran Threat Intel as White House Says It Can’t Be Swayed on Nuclear Deal

Top South African Jewish Organization Slams Country’s Judicial Commission for ‘Discriminatory’ Questioning of Jewish Candidates

Israel’s Check Point Software Profit Gains on Cloud, Home Network Security

Jewish Voice for Peace and ‘Medical Apartheid’

American Associates, Ben-Gurion University Changes Name to ‘Spark’ Movement

April 26, 2021 9:37 am
0

1,600-Year-Old Mosaic Pavement Unearthed in Central Israel to Be Placed on Display

avatar by JNS.org

The Israeli flag. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A 1,600-year-old mosaic pavement that was uncovered recently in Yavne in central Israel will be placed on display at the city’s cultural center, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Monday.

The project is a joint initiative of the IAA, the Yavne Municipality and the Israel Land Authority.

The flooring, which dates back to the Byzantine period (4th-5th-century CE), was unearthed during large-scale excavations launched ahead of the development of a new neighborhood in the ancient city.

IAA archaeologists Elie Haddad and Hagit Torgë said that though they initially believed the flooring to be “simple white mosaic paving belonging to yet another industrial installation,” once they treated it with a special acid to remove its patina coat, “a colorful mosaic carpet was revealed, ornamented with geometric motifs.”

Related coverage

April 26, 2021 2:09 pm
0

Residents of Israel’s South Express Outrage, Impatience at Ongoing Rocket Fire From Hamas

Residents of Israel’s south expressed outrage and impatience on Monday after several days of ongoing rocket fire from terrorists in...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.