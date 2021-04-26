1,600-Year-Old Mosaic Pavement Unearthed in Central Israel to Be Placed on Display

JNS.org – A 1,600-year-old mosaic pavement that was uncovered recently in Yavne in central Israel will be placed on display at the city’s cultural center, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Monday.

The project is a joint initiative of the IAA, the Yavne Municipality and the Israel Land Authority.

The flooring, which dates back to the Byzantine period (4th-5th-century CE), was unearthed during large-scale excavations launched ahead of the development of a new neighborhood in the ancient city.

IAA archaeologists Elie Haddad and Hagit Torgë said that though they initially believed the flooring to be “simple white mosaic paving belonging to yet another industrial installation,” once they treated it with a special acid to remove its patina coat, “a colorful mosaic carpet was revealed, ornamented with geometric motifs.”

