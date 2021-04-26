Monday, April 26th | 14 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Magazine Devotes Cover Story to ‘Post-COVID’ Israel

Defeating Odds, Israeli Team Crowned FIBA Europe Cup Champion

IsraAID Sending Team of Responders to Caribbean in Wake of Volcano Eruption

Tel Aviv University Scientists Develop Rapid Melanoma Diagnosis Technology

Democrats Send Letter to Administration to Use Other Definitions of Antisemitism

Israel Examining Heart Inflammation Cases in People Who Received Pfizer COVID Shot

Tens of Thousands Rally From Paris to Tel Aviv in Global Call for Justice for Sarah Halimi

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Tells Security Establishment to Maintain Readiness, IDF Chief of Staff Tours Gaza Border Area After Weekend Rocket Fire

Associated Press Changes Spelling of ‘Anti-Semitism’ to ‘Antisemitism,’ Joining Leading Experts

Watchdog Group Slams New Human Rights Watch Publication Attacking Israel as an ‘Apartheid’ State

April 26, 2021 9:29 am
0

French Magazine Devotes Cover Story to ‘Post-COVID’ Israel

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The cover the latest issue of French magazine “Le Parisien.” Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Israel’s success in beating back the COVID-19 pandemic continues to attract attention in international media outlets and this weekend, the French magazine Le Parisien devoted a cover story to Israel as an example of life “after” COVID.

The feature article, which interviews numerous Israelis and includes colorful descriptions of a busy Tel Aviv and Israel’s unprecedented national vaccination operation, is titled “A Taste of Life After [COVID].”

“Tel Aviv is no longer hiding its face behind a mask. It is now open to the air and to people on the street, even though sometimes a mask hides under a chin,” the article informed readers.

The article attributed Israel’s success to its digitized healthcare system, the relative discipline of its population, and efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who the magazine said “Fought tooth and nail for the vaccines … harassing the Pfizer CEO 30 times with phone conversations into the night.”

A separate article posted on the magazine’s website reported that Israel had marked the first day in months without a single COVID-19 fatality and said that since January, Israel had the lowest percentage of serious COVID-19 cases in the world.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.