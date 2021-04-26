Monday, April 26th | 14 Iyyar 5781

April 26, 2021 6:13 pm
Riverdale Jewish Center Again Vandalized in Active Rock-Throwing Spree Targeting Bronx Synagogues

avatar by Yoni Wilkenfeld

Police stand guard in front of the Riverdale Jewish Center in the Bronx, New York (Photo by Lev Radin/Sipa USA)

In the latest in a string of attacks against Jewish institutions in the Bronx borough of New York, the Riverdale Jewish Center (RJC) was yet again targeted by a stone-throwing assailant in the early hours of Monday morning, sustaining damage to windows, The Algemeiner has learned.

The attack was the seventh incident in recent days — following similar incidents at nearby Jewish institutions including Chabad of Riverdale, Young Israel of Riverdale and the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale — and the third time the RJC itself was targeted, despite an increased police presence in the area.

A New York Police Department spokesperson told The Algemeiner that rocks were thrown at the RJC at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The investigation into the stone-throwing spree remained active and ongoing by the 50th Precinct Detective Squad and the Hate Crime Task Force, the NYPD said earlier Sunday.

At a Zoom call on Sunday morning with local Jewish community leaders, NYPD personnel, elected officials and security groups, the suspect was described by investigators as “violent” and “dangerous,” an attendee, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told The Algemeiner Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, before the latest attack, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the Hate Crimes Task Force had unearthed a “solid lead on the vile acts of antisemitism in the Bronx,” and urged anyone with information in the case to contact police.

The RJC was first targeted by the assailant on Thursday night, when thrown rocks smashed the synagogue’s glass doors, and then again on Saturday night along with the three other Jewish institutions.

