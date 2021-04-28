AJC Releases Latest Edition of Most Common Antisemitic Terms and Expressions

JNS.org – The American Jewish Committee released on Tuesday an updated and expanded edition of Translate Hate, the group’s widely used glossary of common antisemitic terms and tropes.

According to AJC, the date of the 2021 edition’s release commemorates the second anniversary of the fatal attack on Chabad of Poway, Calif., and includes more than 40 terms and expressions that are examples of antisemitism, explaining their nature when used in certain contexts and their origins.

The illustrated glossary has been widely downloaded and disseminated to politicians, law enforcement and other leaders, according to the release. It also recommends actions to take against hate speech.

The first edition was issued in November 2019. According to the release, it was downloaded tens of thousands of times and shared by AJC staff with key political leaders, including members of Congress.

