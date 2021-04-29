Omaha, Nebraska Man Who Posted Antisemitic Stickers Outside Synagogue Cited for Harassment After He Rebuffs Dialogue Offer

Police in Nebraska will press charges against a 30-year-old man who was caught on CCTV footage posting antisemitic stickers at the entrance to a synagogue in Omaha.

Police named the man as Jonathan Ziegler. It is remains unclear whether Ziegler — who was captured last week on security video placing the stickers on electricity poles near Temple Israel in southwest Omaha — is Jewish, as his name could suggest. He reportedly rebuffed efforts by Temple Israel’s executive director for a heart-to-heart conversation before charges were pressed.

Ziegler now faces misdemeanor citations for damage to property and hate intimidation, according to police records obtained by local broadcaster KETV NewsWatch 7.

Nate Shapiro — executive director of Temple Israel — told reporters that he had sought to speak with Ziegler rather than pursue charges against him, but Omaha police told him that Ziegler rejected the offer.

Shapiro said the stickers posted by Ziegler “said ‘End debt slavery’ and it had an image of a guy breaking chains, and the chains was a Star of David.”

“The implication being that Jews are the reason debt exists,” Shapiro commented.

Shapiro expressed hope that Ziegler would respond positively to his approach.

“If I can reach out to this guy to show him, ‘Hey, I see you, I understand that you likely have some circumstance in your life that’s leading you to this ideology,'” he said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s recently-published audit of antisemitic incidents in the US during the last year, the antisemitic debt stickers posted by Ziegler are associated with the so-called ‘Folks Front,’ a neo-Nazi group, and have been spotted in other locations around the country.