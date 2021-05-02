Sunday, May 2nd | 20 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Arrest Made in Month-Long Spree of Attacks Targeting Bronx Jewish Institutions

Holocaust Memorial ‘Stumbling Blocks’ Defaced With Anti-Israel Graffiti in Cologne, Germany

Terror Attack at West Bank Junction Leaves Three Wounded, Two Seriously

Indirect Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal in ‘Unclear Place’: US National Security Adviser

IDF Forces Thwart Attempted Stabbing at Gush Etzion Junction

Report: Netanyahu Lawyer to Represent Victims’ Families of Mount Meron Disaster

Israelis Make More Than 2,200 Blood Donations to Help Meron Victims

Chief Rabbi Calls for State to Assume Responsibility for Mt. Meron Site in Wake of Disaster

Israel Observes Day of Mourning for Religious Festival Dead

Retired IDF Officers Beg for American Interference

May 2, 2021 5:58 pm
0

Arrest Made in Month-Long Spree of Attacks Targeting Bronx Jewish Institutions

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Police stand guard in front of the Riverdale Jewish Center in the Bronx, New York. Photo: Lev Radin/Sipa USA.

An arrest has been made in a series of acts of vandalism against Jewish institutions in the Bronx that left the Jewish community shocked and fearful.

On April 22 and 23, the Riverdale Jewish Center (RJC) and Chabad of Riverdale’s windows and doors were smashed by thrown rocks. On April 24 both were targeted again, as well as Young Israel of Riverdale and Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale (CSAIR).

Chabad of Riverdale and Riverdale Jewish Center had already been attacked on March 23 and again the next night, along with Synagogue Adath Israel and Young Israel in the same area.

New York’s Channel 4 NBC affiliate reported that the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force announced the arrest of Jordan Burnette, 29, on Saturday in connection with the attacks.

Related coverage

May 2, 2021 5:55 pm
0

Holocaust Memorial ‘Stumbling Blocks’ Defaced With Anti-Israel Graffiti in Cologne, Germany

Three stepping stones memorializing victims of the Holocaust were defaced with anti-Israel graffiti in the German city of Cologne on...

Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, head of the task force, said the suspect was spotted at around 3am on Saturday morning riding a bicycle against the flow of traffic. When confronted, he was uncooperative and brought to the 50th precinct.

Police found a van with a broken windshield near where he was arrested, and surveillance video revealed Burnette as the culprit.

Police then found Jewish prayer books on the ground in the parking lot of a nearby synagogue, where Burnette had been seen.

Burnette now faces “numerous charges,” Corey said, including burglary as a hate crime.

The NYPD Office of Public Information told The Algemeiner that there were 13 separate arrest numbers for the incidents, as each involved “multiple charges.”

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information John Miller said, “I think this will bring a great sense of relief” to the Jewish community. “Hopefully, life will resume back to normal and people will be able to worship without fear.”

Joshua Gleis — president of Gleis Security Consulting, a security firm that specializes in protecting synagogues and works with houses of worship around the country, including the Riverdale Jewish Center — told The Algemeiner, “These incidents should serve as a reminder that the community must continue to remain vigilant and proactive in securing their institutions.”

“It is also important to remember that all suspicious activity should be reported to law enforcement as well as communal security organizations, as these reports can often prevent more serious escalations before they occur,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.