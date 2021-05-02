Sunday, May 2nd | 20 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Indirect Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal in ‘Unclear Place’: US National Security Adviser

IDF Forces Thwart Attempted Stabbing at Gush Etzion Junction

Report: Netanyahu Lawyer to Represent Victims’ Families of Mount Meron Disaster

Israelis Make More Than 2,200 Blood Donations to Help Meron Victims

Chief Rabbi Calls for State to Assume Responsibility for Mt. Meron Site in Wake of Disaster

Israel Observes Day of Mourning for Religious Festival Dead

Retired IDF Officers Beg for American Interference

Refuting the Allegation That Israeli Settlements Are a War Crime

The Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism and Its Jewish Supporters

Why Is Joe Biden Embracing the Group That Promotes the ‘Apartheid State’ Libel?

May 2, 2021 12:12 pm
0

Indirect Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal in ‘Unclear Place’: US National Security Adviser

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner.

Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran on a return to compliance to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are in “an unclear place,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Sullivan’s comments followed the start this week of a third round of the talks in Vienna in which representatives of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and European Union shuttle between US and Iranian delegations.

“I’m not going to characterize the substance of the negotiations at this point because they are in … an unclear place,” Sullivan told an Aspen Security Forum webinar. “We’ve seen willingness of all sides, including the Iranians, to talk seriously about sanctions relief restrictions and a pathway back into the JCPOA.” The acronym refers to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal’s title.

“But it is still uncertain as to whether this will culminate in a deal in Vienna,” he said.

The agreement limited Iran’s nuclear program to block the development of nuclear weapons. In return, Iran received relief from US and international sanctions.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018, reimposing and adding US sanctions. In response, Tehran began breaching JCPOA restrictions.

President Joe Biden has pledged to return to the deal. Iran refused direct talks on resuming compliance in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.

Sullivan was asked whether the Iranians are negotiating in good faith.

“I guess good faith is always in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “The Iranians have come in a serious way to have serious discussions about details and the teams are working through those details now.”

The main differences are over what US sanctions will need to end, the steps Iran must take to resume its obligations to restrict its nuclear program, and how to sequence the process.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.