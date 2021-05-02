Terror Attack at West Bank Junction Leaves Three Wounded, Two Seriously

A terrorist attack took place in the West Bank on Sunday, leaving three people wounded, two of them severely, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

The attack took place at Tapuah Junction in the West Bank near Nablus, according to Kan, and was a drive-by shooting. The attackers escaped and a manhunt is now underway to find them.

Soldiers present at the scene opened fire on the vehicle as it passed.

An eyewitness said, “The car behind me slowed, fired several bullets, and kept going.”

Another witness said that the terrorists in the car shouted “allahu akbar” before firing.

Aviel Mamaliyah, a paramedic with the emergency service Magen David Adom, said, “Three wounded were at the bus station, two of them lying down and unconscious, and the third sitting and conscious. I immediately began to give them medical treatment, including bandages and stopping the bleeding. We evacuated them to hospital while one of them was in critical condition, and we performed resuscitation on him.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Menachem Bakush, one of the first responders at the scene, said, “When I arrived, I saw three young people each with varying injuries. One was in critical condition, one in serious condition, and one in moderate condition. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, they were all transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.”

N12 reported that all three of the wounded were young people in their 20s and yeshiva students from the settlement of Itamar.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Office stated, “IDF soldiers are searching for a suspicious vehicle from which the shooting at Tapuah Junction was committed.” The statement added that roadblocks and checkpoints were being set up to aid the search.

Israeli news site Walla reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in response to the attack that he sent “best wishes for recovery to the wounded in the cruel shooting attack at Tapuah Junction. Security forces are chasing the terrorists and I am certain they will get their hands on them as quickly as possible.”

“We will not allow terrorism to raise its head and we will strike our enemies with power,” he added.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also wished the wounded a swift recovery, tweeting that he was “praying for their well-being.”

“The IDF and security forces will not let up until they get their hands on the terrorists who committed the attack,” he pledged.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the Gaza-based terror group Hamas praised the attack as “heroic” and called it the “natural reaction to the crimes of the Zionist occupation.”

A military source told Walla that “in the last day or so the incitement on social media sites has risen, and with it the calls for committing an attack.” He said that this incitement “inspired” the Tapuah Junction attack.

The incident comes after an attempted stabbing attack at Gush Etzion Junction earlier on Sunday. The terrorist in that case attempted to stab a soldier and was shot and wounded.