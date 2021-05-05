Wednesday, May 5th | 23 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s President Picks Netanyahu Opponent Lapid to Form Government

There Can Never Be Peace With Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps

Israel: Rivlin Meets With Lapid, Bennett After Netanyahu Returns Mandate

Which Israeli Technologies Will Soon Be Going to Space?

Biden Stresses Importance of UAE Normalization With Israel in Call With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Kurdish Leader Says He Fears Islamic State Comeback in Iraq

Kushner Launches Group to Promote Arab States’ New Ties With Israel

Iran Envoy Drops Appeal to Jail in Belgium, No Prisoner Swap Seen

UAE National Archives, National Library of Israel Ink Historic Agreement

‘Lucky’ Bronze Roman-Era Oil Lamp Unearthed in Jerusalem

May 5, 2021 12:02 pm
0

Israel’s President Picks Netanyahu Opponent Lapid to Form Government

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid gestures as he delivers a speech following the announcement of exit polls in Israel’s general election at his party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel’s president on Wednesday chose Yair Lapid, a centrist politician and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strongest rival, to try to form a new government, but his path to success was still uncertain.

Israel’s longest serving leader, Netanyahu, 71, has been fighting to hold onto office through four inconclusive elections since 2019.

President Reuven Rivlin, in a televised address announcing his choice of Lapid, said the former finance minister had the pledged support of 56 of parliament’s 120 members, still short of a majority.

“It … became clear that Yair Lapid has the possibility to form a government that will win parliament’s approval, but there are many difficulties,” Rivlin said.

Related coverage

May 5, 2021 11:02 am
0

Israel: Rivlin Meets With Lapid, Bennett After Netanyahu Returns Mandate

i24 News - Israel's President Reuven Rivlin met with Yesh Atid party chief Yair Lapid and Yamina head Naftali Bennett...

The most recent vote on March 23, held while Netanyahu is also on trial for corruption charges he denies, yielded no majority for the prime minister or for a loose alliance of rivals from across the political spectrum aiming to topple him.

A 28-day mandate to put together a coalition ran out at midnight after Netanyahu failed to agree terms with potential right-wing partners, opening the way for Rivlin to assign the task to another member of parliament.

Lapid also has 28 days to try to form a coalition.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.